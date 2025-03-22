Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,392 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 29,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,368,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,132,551.54. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

