Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 670 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 3,955.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.76.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

