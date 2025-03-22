Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,645.20. The trade was a 154.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $778.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

