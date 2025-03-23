24,267 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $27,289,000. Amundi grew its stake in Invesco by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,622 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,207.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 481,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 444,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 1.2 %

IVZ stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

