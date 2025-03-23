2,567 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $130.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

