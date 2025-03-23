57,529 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $7,158,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 625.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $235,803.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,061,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,157,946.74. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

