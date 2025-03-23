7,289 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

