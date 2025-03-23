7,289 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
BIDU opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.