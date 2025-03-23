Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

