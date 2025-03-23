Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 344.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALUR
Allurion Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allurion Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.