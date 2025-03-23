AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 866,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 936,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 431.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 959,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $3.05 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

