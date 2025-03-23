American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 248,729 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 457,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.38 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

