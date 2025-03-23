Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,603.73. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

