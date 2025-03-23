Amundi Acquires 4,223 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amundi grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

