Amundi Acquires Shares of 4,171 Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,235,469.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $312,696.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,086 shares of company stock worth $10,040,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.