Amundi Grows Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Amundi boosted its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 231.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United States Cellular by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.