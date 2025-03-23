Amundi Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Amundi lessened its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in BRP were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRP by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,226,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,027,000 after purchasing an additional 150,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BRP by 41.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRP by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in BRP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 192,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $36.65 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.03.

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.