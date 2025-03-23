Amundi Purchases 201 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Amundi increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in KB Home were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $4,362,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $12,288,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

