Amundi Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSG stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

