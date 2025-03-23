Amundi Sells 74,019 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,019 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 440,853 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,068,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.10.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

