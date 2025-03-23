Amundi Sells 88 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

