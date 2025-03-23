Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

