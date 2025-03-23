Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $62.40 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $143,909,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,492,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

