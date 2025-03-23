Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 132,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.27 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

