ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 20.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shot up 20.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 306.75 ($3.96). 8,724,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,282% from the average session volume of 631,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Get ASOS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

ASOS Trading Up 18.4 %

ASOS Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.