ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 20.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shot up 20.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 306.75 ($3.96). 8,724,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,282% from the average session volume of 631,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
