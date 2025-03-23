Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

