Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 754 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 145.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 727,000 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,491,000. Crawford Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,263,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000.

Shares of URNM opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

