Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 786 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 170.22%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

