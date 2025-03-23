Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

