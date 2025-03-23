Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.3 %

JWN stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

