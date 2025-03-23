Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,364,000 after buying an additional 637,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,169,000 after acquiring an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,132,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.