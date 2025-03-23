Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

