Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,297,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,833.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,852.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,718.08. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

