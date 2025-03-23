Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after buying an additional 1,269,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,522,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after purchasing an additional 466,042 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

