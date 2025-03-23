Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

