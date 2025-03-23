Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,397,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

