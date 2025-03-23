Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 472.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

