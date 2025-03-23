Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $772.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.