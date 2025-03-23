Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $1,054,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Baidu Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. China Renaissance downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.