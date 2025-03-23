Bank of America Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $75.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.16.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $185.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

