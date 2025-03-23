Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $342,686,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

BIO stock opened at $256.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

