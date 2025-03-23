Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 159,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,411,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $660.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -40.27%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.