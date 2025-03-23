BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $27,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

