Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 675.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 511,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $530,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.99 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $985.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

