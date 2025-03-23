Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,317,044 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,193,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,317,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 175,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 77,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

