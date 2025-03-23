Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 0.2 %

CMCM stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

