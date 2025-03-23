China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
About China Pharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.