China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

