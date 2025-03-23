Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,067,000 after acquiring an additional 524,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.