Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,270 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,540,000 after acquiring an additional 564,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,300,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

