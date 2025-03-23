Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 157 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $254.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

