Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 184,010 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 419,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXF opened at $49.73 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

